KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two crashes are causing traffic to back up along Interstate 81 in Sullivan County near Kingsport.

TDOT is reporting two incidents — a multi-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle on I-81 South at mile marker 56 (near Tri-Cities Crossing) and another crash on I-81 North near Fort Henry Drive.

Crash near Fort Henry Drive (TDOT)

Crash near Tri-Cities Crossing (TDOT)

At least one of the southbound lanes near Tri-Cities Crossing has been shut down and traffic has backed up to the I-81/I-26 interchange.

Meanwhile, the crash near Fort Henry Drive has shut down one northbound lane.

It is unclear when either incident will be cleared.