VSP: Crash in Lee County leaves one dead, driver identified

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An early Monday morning fatal crash in Lee County has led to an investigation from the Virginia State Police.

According to Virginia State Police Division IV – Wytheville, the crash occurred on State Route 612.

The driver killed during the crash was identified by VSP as Gary Lawson.

Lawson’s vehicle was traveling east on the route when the crash occurred.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.