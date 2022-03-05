HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials are warning Hawkins County drivers to use caution after a crash with serious injuries near Highway 113.

According to a Facebook post from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad (HCRS), crews were at a vehicle crash around 11 a.m. Saturday. HCRS said the crash occurred near Highway 113 and Bacon Road.

While preliminary crash details are scarce, HCRS officials said the crash involved “serious injuries” and that a helicopter from Heart Emergency Air Rescue and Transport had been requested to help at the scene.

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay reports traffic in the area, though additional details have not been released as of 11:20 a.m. Saturday.