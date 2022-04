SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two different incidents have caused closures along Interstate 81 in Tennessee and Virginia, according to state traffic trackers.

According to TDOT SmartWay, a vehicle fire near Mile Marker 61.4 was reported around 7:46 a.m. that left the Northbound right lane blocked and the right shoulder closed.

In Virginia, a crash on I-81 S reported to VDOT’s 511 system left the Southbound left shoulder closed as of 8:45 Saturday morning.