KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash has closed a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport, according to TDOT.

TDOT reports both westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 6, the Rock Springs Drive exit, are closed due to a “multivehicle crash.”

According to TDOT’s Smartway map, traffic has backed to the I-26/I-81 interchange.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Kingsport police for more information.