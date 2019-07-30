LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

2 injured in head-on collision in Carter County

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic_1512305380747_29804902_ver1.0_640_360_445999

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on State Route 91 in Carter County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection with Old Stoney Loop.

According to THP, a Honda Civic was traveling south when it crossed into the northbound lanes and struck an Oldsmobile head-on.

The driver of the Honda, 26-year-old Brandon Darrell Knight of Hampton, and the driver of the Oldsmobile, 51-year-old Herbert Lee Thomas of Johnson City, were taken to Johnson City Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but THP says Thomas was extricated from his vehicle.

State troopers say both drivers were wearing seatbelts and charges are pending against Knight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss