2 injured in head-on collision in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on State Route 91 in Carter County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection with Old Stoney Loop.

According to THP, a Honda Civic was traveling south when it crossed into the northbound lanes and struck an Oldsmobile head-on.

The driver of the Honda, 26-year-old Brandon Darrell Knight of Hampton, and the driver of the Oldsmobile, 51-year-old Herbert Lee Thomas of Johnson City, were taken to Johnson City Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but THP says Thomas was extricated from his vehicle.

State troopers say both drivers were wearing seatbelts and charges are pending against Knight.