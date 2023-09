GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A multi-vehicle crash temporarily closed southbound lanes on Interstate 81 in Greene County Saturday morning, but traffic is flowing again, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

At 10 a.m., TDOT’s SmartWay Traffic Map initially showed all southbound lanes closed on I-81 near mile marker 27.

As of 11:30 a.m., all lanes have reopened, according to TDOT.