SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multivehicle crash in Sullivan County closed a northbound lane of Interstate 81 on Wednesday.

According to a listing with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay traffic tracker, a crash reported at 6:42 p.m. left the northbound left lane blocked and the left shoulder closed.

Traffic in the area has backed up as far as Exit 56 according to TDOT maps. Drivers in the area are advised to use caution and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.