GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Westbound on Interstate 26 is currently closed near mile marker 14.2 due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation Traffic Map.

An indicator on the map says there has been a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 14.2.

Photo: TDOT Traffic Map

The crash was reported at 3:19 p.m., according to the traffic map.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will bring you more details as they arrive.