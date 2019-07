KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – State troopers say no one was hurt when a tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on Interstate 81.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on I-81 north near mile marker 54.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Ford F150 hydroplaned and rotated clockwise before being struck by a Walmart tractor-trailer.

No injuries were reported and no charges were filed.

The crash caused delays along the section of I-81 north between Fall Branch and the I-26/I-81 interchange.