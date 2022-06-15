6:35 p.m. Update: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing traffic delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers are currently working a “crash with injuries” around mile marker four.

The crash is causing delays both eastbound and westbound, with eastbound traffic backed up to the Wilcox Drive exit and westbound traffic backed up to the Rock Springs exit, according to TDOT’s Smartway map.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.