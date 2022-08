Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City.

Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic between the North State of Franklin and East Unaka Avenue exits.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.