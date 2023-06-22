KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A ramp at the Interstate 26/81 interchange is closed due to a crash.

An overturned tractor-trailer has blocked the ramp from I-26 West to I-81 South, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The ramp is expected to be closed for at least six hours, according to the Johnson City Fire Department.

The crash was reported at 4:05 p.m.

Traffic along I-26 West continues to flow with some delays reported.

The fire department said there were injuries in the crash.