JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After four days of operation, a new business on the trailhead of the Tweetsie Trail, Cranky’s Pump-N-Pints and e-Bikes of JC, says it’s eager to host its ribbon-cutting celebration soon.

The new business at 640 E. Maple Street is owned by husband and wife Bryan and Kim Winston, who also own the bike shop across the road named Local Motion. They told News Channel 11 that they’re excited to be a one-stop shop for people on the Tweetsie Trail.

Along with an upstairs pub featuring eight taps of craft beer, Cranky’s has lots of summer treats and options for kids. The location also features a mini pump track for kids and lots of patio space for furry friends.

Mini pump track for kids

“We have additional items such as Ice Cream, slushies, regular non-alcoholic drinks so with that, coinciding that with our pump track, it gives something for the kids to do while you can be having something to eat while enjoying the outdoors and our open-air patios and our patio in the rear,” Bryan Winston said.

Winston said he hopes to have area food trucks on site once Cranky’s has its official ribbon-cutting event in mid-July.

He went on to say he hopes the business attracts Tweetsie Trail travelers of all kinds, not just cyclists.

“We do not want to be exclusive to the cycling industry, we want to also have the runners and the walkers on the trail come and visit with us,” he said. “So I think it is a huge asset and I think all three businesses along with E-Bikes of Johnson City, everything is gonna feed off of each other.”

Outdoor patio space at Cranky’s

Whether it be grabbing a drink with friends or cooling off with fresh, cold water after an intense trail session, Bryan Winston said Cranky’s will welcome trail enthusiasts of every sort.

“After working out, exercising, whether you’re on a run or a bike ride we do give the opportunity for people to sit down and just chill out and relax for a few minutes, whether they have one beer or they just come in and have a water,” he told News Channel 11.