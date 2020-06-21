Cranking into gear: Greeneville cruise-in returns to Tusculum Boulevard

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a time before Facebook car enthusiast groups, folks and friends would take it to Tusculum Boulevard to cruise, socialize, and show off their rides.

One Greeneville native wanted to make that nostalgia a reality again and organized the first cruise-in Tusculum Boulevard has seen in decades — 27 years, to be exact.

Tommy Bennett described a classic car culture he wanted to see make a comeback in downtown Greeneville, and with the help of city leaders, that hope cranked into gear, bringing in hundreds upon hundreds of cruisers — both local and from surrounding states like South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The cruiser’s organizer went on to explain that the tradition created a foundation for many Greeneville locals.

“People have met their wives here,” Bennett said. “They have their children here in these vehicles here tonight. Husband, wife, family — second generation…This was from a much simpler time, and it’s really all we had to do.”

A small business owner in Greeneville reminisced of the downtown Greeneville cruise-ins throughout the 1980s and told News Channel 11 he hopes the evening’s event will inspire a new generation of car enthusiasts.

Dale Kyker, owner of Kyker Extreme Automotive, spent his evenings at the cruise-ins on Tusculum Boulevard more than 30 years ago, and he said they were instrumental to building his present-day career.

“We see this as a way to get young people involved in a culture that is gone, and we’re hoping to bring that culture back and get young people involved in that culture so they’ve got something to do that’s constructive,” Kyker said.

Bennett continues to work with Greeneville city leaders and officials in an attempt to make the downtown cruise-ins a tradition again.

According to Bennett and Kyker, an ordinance in 1993 put the cruise-ins to a halt, but the car enthusiast duo wish to see a classic car culture comeback.

“We’d like to do it once a month if we could and keep some of the revenue here, keep the interest here, and keep some of our business here,” Bennett said. “Bring outsiders into town — we welcome it.”