ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon police are asking drivers to use caution in one part of town due to an accident involving a crane.

Photos shared by the police department show a crane on its side in a creek at the intersection of Porterfield Highway and Village Boulevard.

(Photo: Abingdon Police Department)

No injuries were reported by police.

The police department says drivers should expect delays in the area, including a lane closure on Porterfield Highway and a partial road closure on Village Boulevard.