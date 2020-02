BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One of downtown Bristol’s most popular businesses is celebrating its 20th anniversary and planned expansion.

Cranberry Lane on State Street will soon add on to the store to make space available for entrepreneurs to sell their goods.

The middle portion of the building will be home to a new concept business, the Trading Shoppees, featuring items from different types of crafters and artisans.

The new business inside Cranberry Lane is expected to open in March.