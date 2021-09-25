Craft beer enthusiasts gathered in Downtown Johnson City for Hoppy Possum festival

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hoppy Possum Festival attracted craft beer brewers and enthusiasts to TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Saturday.

65 amateur brewers from 12 different states gathered to let beer lovers try some of their best craft brews including meads, ciders, and more.

Hoppy Possum Organizer, Gavin Andrews said, “You’re going to find beer here that you can’t find anywhere else. These are the best of the best amateur homebrewers from around the country and they’re competing for $10,000 in cash so they’re pulling out all the stops.”

Co-Host of Hoppy Possum, Courtney Andrews added, “It’s super important I think right now because in this time because we all need a place to come and be together and have some happy times but it’s also really exciting because homebrewers don’t often get to share their craft with many people except for their friends. So this is an event where they can come and share it with the public.”



The festival also included food trucks and live musical performances.