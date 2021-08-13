Cowboys to compete in Hometown Throwdown at Freedom Hall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Triple T Bucking Bulls will host the Hometown Throwdown, one of the biggest local bull riding events of the year, at Freedom Hall from August 13-14.

According to Freedom Hall’s website, local cowboys will compete to win over $8,000 in prize money.

Competing cowboys will battle for more than $8,000 in prize money.

The event will feature family-fun events including Rodeo Clown Dave “Showtime” Meyer and free concerts from Morgan’s Mill and Sundy Best.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here.