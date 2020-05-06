COVID crime: Property crime down, domestic assault, OD’s up, sheriff says

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said property crimes are down during the pandemic, but domestic violence, overdoses and online solicitations attempts are up.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – With more people at home, property crimes have been on the decrease in Sullivan County, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said.

Domestic violence, other aggravated assaults, drug overdoses and attempted online solicitations of minors, meanwhile, are on the increase.

“People are confined together, and a lot of domestic scenarios happen in those instances anyway,” Cassidy said. “We see a lot of increases during the holidays as well.”

The overdose increase could be a result of diminished access to services, he said.

“Those addicted to drugs or trying to receive treatment may not necessarily be getting the treatment they need. The self-isolation may be causing depression, anxiety.”

Cassidy urged parents to recognize online predatory activity is reliant on opportunity, and there’s plenty of opportunity with millions of households thrust into impromptu home schooling.

“Something that parents need to be aware of is the social media and active engagement on internet of their kids. We’re seeing a lot of attempts to solicit minors, and these predators out there, they know that. They know these children are out of school, they don’t have a lot going on or anywhere to go.”

Even those areas have seen relatively small increases. “Other things we’re seeing a reduction in.

“Maybe it’s because individuals that usually commit these crimes are maybe scared of catching the coronavirus. It could be that, or where people are at home it doesn’t really leave an open opportunity for criminals.