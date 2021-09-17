COVID-19 strategy discussed at ETSU Board of Trustees

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees met on Friday to discuss many topics.

One of the biggest topics of discussion was COVID-19 and the university’s strategy for mitigating the virus as well as keeping students safe and healthy.

ETSU says it is managing the virus through testing and contacting tracing. The university stated during the meeting they hired three full-time contact tracers.

Currently, the university has 29 COVID-19 cases, 24 of which are students, and five are staff.

ETSTU President Brain Noland said that contract tracing is the first step in the university’s strategy to fight COVID-19.

“Our work from contact tracing, surveillance testing, screening, vaccinations, all of that together is part of the portfolio of initiatives that we’re looking to utilize to try to help us navigate the fall semester,” said Noland.

Noland also said that he has noticed many students taking advantage of on-site testing and vaccination centers, adding that over 40 students were vaccinated on Friday, Sept. 17, the day of the meeting.

Other highlights from the meeting included enrollment. Noland noted that while the incoming freshman class is larger than last year’s, the overall student population has decreased by about 400.