COVID-19 case confirmed in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Health officials have confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the city of Bristol, Virginia.

The Mount Rogers Health District says the patient is a city resident who contracted the coronavirus during out-of-state travel.

This is the first case reported in Bristol, Virginia.

The patient is self-isolating at home and there is no concern over community contact according to the health department.

Wednesday, health officials also reported a confirmed case in Washington County, Virginia.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

