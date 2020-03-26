COVID-19 case confirmed in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Health officials have confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the city of Bristol, Virginia.
The Mount Rogers Health District says the patient is a city resident who contracted the coronavirus during out-of-state travel.
This is the first case reported in Bristol, Virginia.
The patient is self-isolating at home and there is no concern over community contact according to the health department.
Wednesday, health officials also reported a confirmed case in Washington County, Virginia.
