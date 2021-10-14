Covered Bridge Park ice rink to be open Nov. 27—Jan. 16

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An ice skating rink will be coming to Covered Bridge Park this winter.

The Elizabethton-Carter County Chamber of Commerce announced that the Skate by the Doe ice rink will be open Nov. 27–Jan. 16.

The rink will be open to the public for skating reservations on Thursdays 3–9 p.m., Fridays 3–10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.–10 p.m., and Sundays 1–6 p.m. It will cost $10 for an hour of skating with skates included.

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays will be reserved for private events, such as birthday parties and corporate events.

Tickets will be available online at www.skatebythedoe.com beginning Nov. 20. They will also be available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce beginning Nov. 22 during normal business hours.

Those interested in making party reservations should contact the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department at 423-547-6441.