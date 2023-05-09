ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Covered Bridge Jams is a sneak peek Summer Concert Series ahead of Covered Bridge Days and it kicks off this weekend.

The series featuring live, local acts begins Saturday, May 13. ‘Allskate’ will be the first band to take the stage.

Officials with the town of Elizabethton said this year’s Covered Bridge Jams is more special than usual because it starts sooner than it did in years past.

The Summer concert series is free at Covered Bridge Park in Downtown Elizabethton.

People can catch live tunes every Saturday through September 16 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

David Nanney sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss who will take the stage and how you can get in on the action.