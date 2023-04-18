ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton’s Parks and Recreation Department announced the lineup and schedule for this summer’s Covered Bridge Jams concert series.

A release by the department said this year marks the 9th season of Covered Bridge Jams, and festivities will kick off slightly sooner than usual this year on May 13.

The summer series happens on Saturdays from 7 to 9 p.m. The series runs from its opening night on May 13 through Sept. 16. A variety of live music is featured, including bluegrass, rock, country and blues. All Covered Bridge Jams are free and open to the public.

“We are extremely excited about this year’s concert series and hope that citizens in this community and those in our surrounding areas will come out and enjoy some great music in a beautiful park setting,” said Recreation Manager David Nanney. “Covered Bridge Jams is a special event that showcases local, regional and some nationally known musicians in the beauty of our historic park and downtown Elizabethton.”

More information can be found by contacting Elizabethton Parks and Recreation at 423-547-6441.