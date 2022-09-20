ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – To start a weekend of fun and games off, Elizabethton will host several big-name performances over the next few days.

The Covered Bridge Days Kickoff begins Wednesday with a performance by Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian artist Crowder and hit group Big Daddy Weave in Citizens Bank Stadium. According to the event’s ticketing site, passes into the 7:30 performance can range from $30 to $50.

On Thursday, country songwriter Kip Moore will take the stage with special guest Dylan Scott. The two are known for several hits like “Somethin’ Bout a Truck”, “New Truck”, “She’s Mine” and “My Girl”. In an interview with News Channel 11, Moore said his first appearance in Carter County will be a wildcard.

“We never know what we’re going to play,” Moore said. “Until 30 minutes before the show we’ll write out a set, but it doesn’t always stick to that. The crowd dictates a lot of where we’re going to go with the music, and fans have learned to show up with a lot of signs. We pivot all through the night, call audibles and play something we haven’t played in 7-8 years.”

Tickets to Moore’s performance will run from $25 to $70 depending on seating, and will take place in Citizens Bank Stadium as well.