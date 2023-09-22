ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Days kicked off Friday morning as the city prepares for three days of music and entertainment.

Kelly Kitchens, program and special events coordinator for Elizabethton Parks & Recreation, said parking for Covered Bridge Days this year will be more accessible than before.

“There’s more than 1,000 available parking spaces throughout Downtown Elizabethton,” Kitchens said. “They do a great job with a map that can be found on their Facebook and on their website.”

Each year, music comes to Covered Bridge Park as part of the festival.

“We’re super excited to welcome all of the great entertainment that we will have at the Main Stage,” Kitchens said. “We’ve got some great musical acts all weekend long.”

Covered Bridge Days began at 11 a.m. Friday with vendors, inflatables and a touch-a-truck event. Events continue through the evening at Kid’s Island and music begins at 6 p.m. on the Main Stage with High-Test Bluegrass. At 8 p.m., Sister Sadie will start their performance.

The fun continues Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with pageants, performances, character meet and greets and more throughout the day. Carson Peters & Iron Mountain will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. followed by The Gatlin Brothers at 8 p.m.

The annual event’s headliner, Colton Dixon, will perform at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A full schedule of events can be found on the Covered Bridge Days website.