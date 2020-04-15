Covered Bridge Days canceled, Kingsport Fun Fest still undecided

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In tough times like these, it can help to turn attention to better days ahead. To summer festivals, a staple in this community.

But unfortunately even those are starting to fall to the pandemic.

“This is ingrained into people here in Elizabethton, Carter County and our visitors alike and people were really disappointed to learn that it may not happen,” Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Events Coordinator Kelly Kitchens said.

Covered Bridge Days is Elizabethton’s biggest event of the year, but they were forced to cancel their summer festival.

“It was a big disappointment we were really looking forward to debuting some new things at Covered Bridge days but we know now going into 2021 that the Covered Bridge event is going to be phenomenal,” Kitchens said.

They still want to plan a smaller community event at some point this summer, but they do not know when and what it would look like.

“But right now we’re sort of playing that by ear while we’re already planning Covered Bridge Days for 2021,” Kitchens said.

Kingsport Fun Fest is a massive event as well, a tradition that has never been broken in its 40-year history.

Fun Fest director Lucy Fleming says the festival has not been canceled or postponed yet, as they want to wait to make a decision.

“We have to determine whether the ability to gather in crowds will be there in July,” Fleming said.

Everything will become more clear as time goes on but we do know this: this summer just won’t quite look the same this year.

“May 1st seems to be the time when we’ll have an idea of which way it’s going,” Fleming said.

