ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Covered Bridge in downtown Elizabethton is the place to be Friday night as it celebrates its 140th birthday.

Main Street Elizabethton, the City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation and the Elizabethton/Carter County Library all teamed up for the event. It includes plenty of birthday party staples, like balloons, treats, a magician and you can even learn about the history of the bridge from the library.

“We love celebrating the community,” said Courtenay Bean, Main Street Director with the City of Elizabethton. “We love giving back to the community. So, this will be a great event for people to come to experience the love that we have for our covered bridge, as well as the love that we have for just our downtown and community.”

Some of the businesses giving away goodies include The Coffee Company, The Elizabethton River Riders, Carter County Bank and Southern Restaurant, so there will be plenty of local favorites and chances to try some treats or win some prizes.

A couple of the businesses have created special treats and goodies to commemorate the Covered Bridge birthday. Other businesses on Main Street will be offering deals in conjunction with the celebration.

“Our shops will be open,” said Bean. “A lot of our downtown businesses are offering special Covered Bridge birthday sales, which is really fun. So we really invite people to come and experience all of downtown and the park.”

Celebrations are from 4-6 p.m. Friday.

Check the Downtown Elizabethton Facebook page for an update.