BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) — High temperatures this summer led people to seek relief from the heat. For many, the lake becomes their weekly relief.

As summer begins to wind down, one local marina is looking back on its high turnout.

Cove Ridge Marina & Resort, located in Butler, sees high numbers throughout the summer, especially on the weekends.

“This place is pretty hopping all the time,” said manager Wayne Proffitt. “It is, weekends especially.”

With the rise in weather temperatures, Proffitt said the numbers continued to stay high.

“Everybody, you know, wants to get in the water, wants to cool off,” Proffitt said. “So, yeah, they come here like every weekend.”

Looking ahead toward Labor Day, Proffiitt said the marina performs well during the holiday weekend.

“We’re going to be busy,” said Proffitt. “There’s going to be a lot of people here. The grill really does well on the weekends, so we’ll have a really good crowd here this weekend.”

Due to the rise in boating activity during the holiday weekend, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reminds boaters to be safe on the water.

“Don’t drink and boat,” said Matt Cameron, TWRA spokesperson. “Designate a sober operator, keep life jackets on everyone, keep people inside the boat and we’re going to really decrease the number of serious injury vehicle accidents we have out there.”

Cameron said that if boaters chose to get out of the boat, they should make sure the boat is tied down or anchored, and have a life jacket nearby.