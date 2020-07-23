Court upholds dismissal of Ballad Heath lawsuit

CINCINNATI (WJHL) — A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Ballad Health.

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the U.S. District Court in Greeneville “correctly dismissed the case for lack of jurisdiction.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a group of area residents against Ballad Health and East Tennessee State University’s medical provider organization. The plaintiffs claimed that there is a conflict of interest and possible violation of anti-trust law because certain members of the Ballad’s board of directors also sit on the ETSU Board of Trustees.

Ballad Health issued this statement following the circuit court of appeals ruling: