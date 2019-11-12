Court records: Two men plead guilty, third incompetent, in baseball bat beating case

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two of the three men named as suspects in a baseball bat beating that was caught on camera have pleaded guilty in Carter County Circuit Court.

According to the Carter County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Michael Todd Silcox and Ross Bee Kelley both pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Officials told News Channel 11 that both men will spend 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

The third man involved, Matthew Duane Dye, was declared “not competent to work with his attorney” and unable to assist in his defense. According to the circuit court clerk’s office, Dye will be hospitalized until he is able to assist in his defense.

The three men were charged, along with Kasey Miller, after video surfaced showing them beating a man with a baseball bat.

Investigators said they found the video on Miller’s cellphone after she was arrested on a previous charge.

In September, Miller was sentenced to 18 years behind bars for attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

