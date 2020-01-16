Court records: Kingsport files to drop case against Ballad protesters

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed with the Kingsport City Court Clerk that the city has filed for charges to be dropped against Ballad Health protesters.

City spokesperson Adrienne Batara said in an e-mail Thursday, “The city attorney filed the paperwork today. It will be up to the judge to go ahead and sign them to finalize everything.”

No further information was immediately available.