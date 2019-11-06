Court records: Case against former Greene County teacher sent to Grand Jury

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The solicitation of statutory rape by an authority figure case against a former Greene County teacher has moved forward.

According to court records, a judge sent the case against Brock Jones to a Grand Jury on Monday.

Jones was arrested on the charges in August.

PREVIOUS STORY: Greene County band teacher dismissed and arrested

Director of Schools David McLain told News Channel 11 that Jones was a band teacher at Mosheim and McDonald elementary schools at the time of his arrest.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident that occurred between August 16 and 17.

Those court documents also detailed that there was conversation via Instagram. Jones messaged the victim, asking that person to come over to his house to have sex.

In another message, court documents reveal that Jones told the victim he would come to their place of work to have sex with them in the bathroom.

Jones also reportedly sent other explicit messages and photos of himself.

It is unknown when Jones may next appear in court.