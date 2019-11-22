Court Documents: Wife of person of interest in Kingsport death investigation also arrested

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 has learned a second person is now facing charges in relation to a Kingsport death investigation.

Thursday night the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Jeffery Chase Caldwell was arrested for shoplifting. Caldwell was sought as a person of interest in relation to a suspicious death that occurred at 622 Gravely Road early Wednesday morning.

The victim in that death investigation was identified as Lewis Vaughn, 79.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 revealed more about the circumstances surrounding Vaughn’s death and the fact that Caldwell’s wife now also faces charges in the investigation.

Jeffery Caldwell’s wife, identified in court documents as Kayla Caldwell, reportedly called 911 in reference to an unresponsive male, Lewis Vaughn.

Kayla Caldwell reported to authorities that on the morning of November 19 she and her husband got into an argument and that, “Jefferey accused Kayla of having sexual relations with Vaughn and he threatened to kill her.”

Kayla also reportedly told authorities that, “Jefferey was high on meth at the time and was acting crazy.”

While Kayla told authorities she left the house she did say she came home later that day and “noticed Jefferey’s shoes on the porch and broken glass.”

The court documents also revealed that Kayla noticed something was not right as she, “noticed the shoes were stained with what she thought to be blood.”

Kayla also reportedly told police that she did not want her husband to get into trouble and that, “she took the shoes and put them in the washer.”

The same report revealed that Kayla noticed a smell coming from Vaughn’s room and, “discovered what appeared to be Vaughn’s body under furniture.”

The court documents state that Kayla, “buried the bag with shoes under leaves in a neighboring yard.”

Police also said that Kayla reported to them that directly after the argument she went to a nearby gas station and, “While at the Sunoco she located a large knife under the driver seat of her vehicle and threw the knife into a trash can near the gas pumps.”

Police were able to corroborate her story, according to court documents, finding the knife in the trash cans at that gas station.

Kayla Caldwell was arrested and now faces charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to murder.

She was booked into the Sullivan County Jail and is due in court next month.

