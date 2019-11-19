Court documents: Suspect reportedly ‘removed furniture’ from 2008 murder crime scene

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- More than 10 years after a local woman’s death, her boyfriend now faces charges including second-degree murder.

One day after Greene County authorities announced an indictment of second-degree murder against Henry Ronnie Martin, 66, News Channel 11 obtained court documents that revealed more about the circumstances surrounding those charges.

Martin was taken into custody Monday on charges related to the 2008 death of June Marlene Carter, his live-in girlfriend at the time, according to court documents.

In a presentment obtained by News Channel 11, Martin is accused of concealing the crime by “removing furniture from the area of the residence where the killing occurred…”

The presentment also stated Martin, “did unlawfully commit the offense of Second Degree Murder by knowingly killing his girlfriend, June Carter, by inflicting blunt force trauma to her head.”

Martin is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

Martin is being held at the Greene County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

