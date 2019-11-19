Court documents: Sullivan County woman indicted on murder, drug charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman is charged with 2nd-degree murder and multiple drug charges related to an overdose death in Sullivan County.

According to court documents, Tonya Gray, is charged with:

2nd-degree Murder Sale of Heroin (Three Counts) Delivery of Heroin Sale of Fentanyl Delivery of Fentanyl

A Sullivan County grand jury presentment was signed November 6th. Gray was pulled over by deputies and arrested on Bloomingdale Road during the evening of November 14th.

The indictment states that Gray “on or about July 20, 2019… did unlawful and feloniously kill Lyndsey Keesee by the unlawful distribution or unlawful delivery of Fentanyl…”

The indictment also reveals that the other charges happened about the same time.

Gray is being held in the Sullivan County Jail. A court date has not yet been set.