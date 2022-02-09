Court documents reveal Sullivan Co. inmates may have escaped Thursday night

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Court documents filed in Sullivan County General Sessions Court have revealed that the three inmates who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail last week may have done so earlier than originally believed.

Affidavits of complaint charged Timothy Sarver, Tobias Carr and Johnny Brown with Escape. The affidavits were filed on Friday, Feb. 4.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) had originally stated in a release that the three inmates were believed to have escaped from the facility on Friday early in the morning. However, the affidavits state that “the exact time of escape is unknown, but believed to have happened in the evening of February 3, 2022.”

The search for the inmates prompted Sullivan County Schools to go into a secure status on Friday. The inmates escaped the jail by climbing through an HVAC air vent in the ceiling of their cell.

“Video footage from the jail shows inmates coming out on top of the roof through a vent shaft,” the affidavits read.

News Channel 11 has requested a copy of the surveillance video that captured the inmates on the roof. However, a spokesperson for the SCSO said it was part of an active investigation and therefore unavailable as of Wednesday.

The court documents also provide the location of where Carr, Sarver and Brown were being held inside the jail. The affidavit states the three of them escaped from “unit-3, cell-6.”

Sarver and Carr have both been confirmed dead after police say they robbed a North Carolina convenience store by holding the clerk at gunpoint, prompting a pursuit that extended over four counties. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation told News Channel 11 that the chase ended in a crash. Carr and Sarver were both announced dead afterward; however, details surrounding their exact causes of death have not been released as of Wednesday.

Johnny Brown still remains at large, the SCSO reported Wednesday. Brown is believed to be in North Carolina and was jailed on charges of failure to appear, driving on a suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of a protective order, domestic assault and aggravated stalking. The sheriff’s office said he could be driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Anyone who sees Brown, who has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List, is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.