Court Documents: Petition calling for removal mayor of Pound, Va. receives 44 signatures

POUND, Va. (WJHL) – A petition signed by registered voters of a Southwest Virginia town is calling for the removal of the mayor.

According to a petition for removal filed in Wise County Circuit Court on December 7, 44 voters have called for the removal of Pound Mayor Stacey Carson.

The petition lists a number of grievances against Carson, such as alleging that she is “neglecting her duties, misusing her office, and behaving in a manner that evinces her incompetence in the performance of her duties.”

The petition alleges that Carson created a hostile environment and treated appointed town staff poorly by verbally attacking them at town council meetings.

Carson has behaved “in a manner consistent with a mental impairment and mental instability,” according to the petition.

Complainants say in the petition that Carson’s alleged action have negatively impacted both the town and the office of mayor. The petition also claims it is likely the town will “suffer irreparable harm” if Carson continues to serve in the role.

You can read the full petition filed below:

In order for a petition of removal to warrant action, it must receive a number of signatures equal to or more than 10 percent of the votes cast in the election that appointed the official. 120 votes were cast in the May 2020 election for the mayor of Pound, meaning the 44 signatures more than qualifies action.

Chuck Slemp, Commonwealth Attorney for Wise County and City of Norton, made a motion for the appointment of a special prosecutor due to a conflict of interest.

Dan Fellhauer, the acting Commonwealth Attorney for Scott County, has been appointed as the special prosecutor for the case, according to the Wise County Court Clerk’s office.

A date for the hearing has not been set as of Wednesday, December 9.