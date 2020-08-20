Court documents: Norton mother charged with involuntary manslaughter, child abuse after death of infant son

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – A Norton, Virginia woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and other charges after her infant son died on April 21, 2020.

According to indictments from a grand jury, Sarah Bledsoe, 31, is charged with the following:

-Involuntary manslaughter
-Child abuse & neglect
-Possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance
-Possession of Schedule III controlled substance

According to Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp, the charges all stem from the same incident on April 21.

Involuntary manslaughter is a Class 5 Felony, punishable by up to 10 years in a penitentiary.

Bledsoe could face up to five years for the child abuse charge and an additional 10 for the first drug possession charge.

Possession of a Schedule III drug is a Class 1 Misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of up to 12 months in jail and/or a fine of $2,500.

The case was investigated by the Norton Police Department and the Norton Department of Social Services.

