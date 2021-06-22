Court documents: NC man accused of transporting 19-year-old girlfriend’s body in vehicle arrested in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has identified the North Carolina man accused of having a human body in his car.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, was arrested Monday afternoon in the Fish Springs area.

The release states the High Point, North Carolina Police Department reached out to CCSO on Monday to inform investigators that Cadogan may have been transporting a body in their jurisdiction.

CCSO reports a deputy spotted Cadogan’s vehicle and stopped it. The body was found inside the vehicle and he was taken into custody, according to the release.

“Investigators then obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and discovered the body of 19-year-old Gianna Rose Delgado inside,” the release states.

Cadogan is charged with abuse of a corpse. CCSO also reports that he also faces possible homicide charges from High Point police.

As of Tuesday, Cadogan is being held in the Carter County Detention Center without bond.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has stated he will not be discussing the case further as the High Point Police Department is taking over the investigation.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 state Cadogan is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

An affidavit filed in Carter County General Sessions Court states a woman contacted the Kingsport Police Department on Monday, June 21 and told police she believed Cadogan may have been part of a homicide.

The woman told Kingsport police she had known Cadogan, of High Point, for about five years. She said the two would infrequently communicate over social media apps, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states the woman claimed she receive a phone call early Monday morning from Cadogan asking for her help. The call then turned to a FaceTime, during which she said he admitted to killing his girlfriend, identified in the affidavit as Gianna Delgado.

The woman reportedly told investigators that Cadogan showed her a body that “appeared to be lifeless.” Cadogan allegedly told the woman over FaceTime he had strangled Delgado after and argument, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states a second call between the woman and Cadogan took place shortly after the first. Another person was with the woman during this call, and the audio of the second call was recorded. The woman said Cadogan again described killed Delgadon and going to a store to buy a large tub, which he allegedly placed Delgado’s body in.

Court documents state another call took place, during which Cadogan said he had cut off Delgado’s hair before putting her in the tub. He also allegedly asked the woman for help disposing of Delgado’s body and vehicle.

The woman told investigators she agreed to meet at the Fish Springs Marina in Carter County so both the body and vehicle could be dumped into Watauga Lake.

Authorities stated in the affidavit that the vehicle Cadogan was arrested in was registered to Delgado.