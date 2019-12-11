Court Documents: Murder charge withdrawn against Wise Co. man accused in death of 5-month-old

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man involved in a case centered around the death of an infant in August 2015 has had a murder charge withdrawn.

PREVIOUS: Man accused in murder of 5-month-old son indicted by Wise Co. grand jury

According to court documents, Franklin Mullins pleaded guilty to child abuse and was sentenced on December 3 to 10 years in prison.

Mullins’ second-degree murder charge in the case was withdrawn after a disagreement arose between the two Commonwealth’s medical expert witnesses who were expected to testify in the trial.

Court documents say because of the difference in opinions, the medical evidence lacked clarity pertaining to the felony murder charge. leading to the charge being withdrawn.

Mullins must serve seven years and six months of his 10-year sentence.

Mullins’ sentence also includes four years of supervised probation.