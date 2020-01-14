Court documents: Man accused of holding Carter County convenience store clerk hostage indicted on 3 charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A grand jury has indicted a man accused of holding a store clerk hostage on July 28, 2019 on three federal charges.

According to court documents from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Marc Kristopher Skeen of Limestone is charged with Hobbs Act Robbery, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Skeen is accused of holding a convenience store clerk hostage for six hours.

It was the clerk’s first shift working alone at the Marathon Gas Station on South Roan Street in Johnson City, and his third week on the job.

James Williams said he heard several gun shots outside around 8:40 PM.

Carter County court documents show Skeen admitted to police he was using methamphetamine.

Skeen also told police he was already fleeing from law enforcement that night and he took Williams hostage to buy time.

It is unclear when Skeen will next be in court.

You can read the indictments below.