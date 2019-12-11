Court documents: Man accused of holding Carter Co. gas station clerk hostage will undergo psychiatric exam

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of holding a Carter County gas station clerk hostage will undergo a psychiatric exam.

According to U.S. District Court in Greeneville, Marc Skeen, 35, of Limestone appeared in court Wednesday morning for a motion hearing regarding the request for a psychiatric exam.

Magistrate Judge Cynthia Wyrick granted the motion.

It was unclear where or when that exam will occur.

Federal court documents show that Skeen is charged with interferomg with commerce by threats or violence, “discharging a firearm in furtherance of the crime of violence as charged…” and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to federal court documents, a federal jury trial is scheduled for January 28, 2020.