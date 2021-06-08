Court documents: Items belonging to killed Sullivan Co. woman found in suspect’s purse

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman charged in a Sullivan County murder made her first appearance in court Tuesday.

Misty Magic James faces a felony murder charge after investigators say she admitted on a recording to shooting 60-year-old Trina Jones.

James appeared for a few moments. There was a conflict of interest with the public defender’s office… The judge appointed a new attorney.



The court is in recess and she is now speaking with her new lawyer. pic.twitter.com/CiB5vLohtn — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) June 8, 2021

The recording had come from a confidential informant.

Court documents also say James admitted to leaving a black duffel bag in the home and stated her intent to steal items from the home.

Photo: WJHL

The informant gave law enforcement a “bag of property” that had been abandoned by James, according to court documents. A pistol was reportedly found inside, which was the same type of firearm mentioned in the recording of James.

Court documents also say items belonging to Jones were found in James’ purse.

James’ next court date is set for July 6.