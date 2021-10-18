Court documents identify victim of fatal Johnson City shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man fatally shot at a downtown Johnson City bar has been identified in court documents that revealed new details in the shooting.

According to an affidavit filed in the General Session Court of Washington County, officers responded to Tipton Street Pub Friday morning and found Ryan Nicholson dead inside. Nicholson was laying on his back and had been “shot two or three times in the face,” the affidavit states.

Photo: Jonathan Murphy, courtesy of Washington County Detention Center

The suspect, identified as Jonathan Murphy, had reportedly left the bar through the back door. Court documents state witnesses gave officers a description of Murphy, and he was arrested nearby.

The affidavit states a handgun was also found close by.

Murphy had reportedly arrived at the bar a few minutes before the shooting. Witnesses said that Murphy and Nicholson began arguing, and Murphy later drew a handgun from the front pocket of his hoodie.

Court documents show JCPD officers responded to Tipton Street Pub and found a victim ID'd as Ryan Nicholson laying on his back with 2 or 3 shots to the face. Witnesses ID'd Murphy as the shooter and told police he fled on foot from the back door of the bar. A 9mm Glock was found — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) October 18, 2021

According to court documents, Murphy shot at Nicholson’s face three times before running. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Photo: Demarquiste’ Fugh, courtesy of the Washington County Detention Center

A second person, Demarquiste’ Fugh, was also arrested following the shooting. Fugh was charged with tampering with evidence after court documents state he had removed a handgun from Nicholson’s body after he was dead.

An affidavit states Fugh admitted to investigators that he had hidden the gun at his home and agreed to turn it over. The gun was found and recovered at his home, according to court documents.

Both Murphy and Fugh are scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.