Court Documents: Hawkins Co. woman charged with aggravated child abuse after child’s death in 2019

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Rogersville woman has been charged with aggravated child abuse in the death of her son last year.

According to a presentment obtained by News Channel 11 a grand jury returned the indictment for one count of aggravated child abuse last month.

An earlier report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said that the Department of Children’s Services investigated this case in reference to child abuse in July 2019.

That report said the child, Malcolm Xavier Smith, 8 months, was taken to the hospital on June 30, 2019 and was on a feeding tube for possible shaken baby syndrome.

The report was updated with the arrest of the child’s mother, Jennifer Smith, in Rogersville on September 2, 2020 and taken to the Hawkins County Jail.

An obituary posted for Broome Funeral Home reported the death of Malcolm Xavier Smith, 8 months, on July 15, 2019.

The obituary stated Smith died at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

According to jail records Jennifer Smith was still jailed on a $100,000 bond in Hawkins County as of Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.