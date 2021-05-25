Court documents: Hawkins Co. man charged with sexual battery after allegedly admitting to inappropriately touching 2-year-old

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man was arrested on sexual battery charges after his mother filed a report claiming he had touched a 2-year-old inappropriately.

According to an arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Corey Cinnamon, 27, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on May 17 on charges of aggravated sexual battery, sexual exploitation of a minor, violation of a sex offender registry, sex offender failure to register new address and sex offender violation living with a minor.

An affidavit filed in Hawkins County General Sessions Court states that Cinnamon’s mother arrived at the sheriff’s office on the day of his arrest to file a report against him.

The affidavit states she had seen “some revealing photos on Corey’s phone, taken sometime around May 8, 2021.”

Cinnamon’s mother told investigators the photos had turned out to be of a 2-year-old child.

Court documents state the photos were taken at two different times in the morning.

“Cinnamon admitted to touching {omitted} and taking photos of her,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that a “data extraction” of Cinnamon’s phone found a total of eight explicit photos of the child.

According to the affidavit, Cinnamon told investigators he had moved to a new address around two weeks ago where a mother, her boyfriend and two children lived.

A second affidavit states Cinnamon is a registered sex offender and must report to the sheriff’s office for registration purposes. He was told by the sheriff’s office during the week of April 26-30, 2021 that he could not move to the new address because of the children that lived there.

Court documents state Cinnamon told authorities he would remain at his old address at the time, but he later moved regardless.

The second affidavit states Cinnamon has previously violated the sex offender registry four times.