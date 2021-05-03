Court documents: Hawkins Co. man charged with second-degree murder after shooting man in December 2020

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man in December 2020.

According to an affidavit filed in Hawkins County General Sessions Court, authorities responded to a shooting at a home in the 1700 block of Bureum Road on December 30, 2020.

The affidavit states that officers arrived at the home and found the suspect and witnesses at the scene.

The suspect was identified as Nathan Kendrick Lane, 35, of Rogersville.

According to the affidavit, the man shot was identified as Jordan Ridge Pilcher.

While officers were processing the crime scene, they reportedly recovered the rifle used, the spent casing and the projectile, which had exited Pilcher’s body.

Court documents say that Lane was read his Miranda Rights and interviewed at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

While being interviewed, the affidavit states Lane “admitted that he became enraged and shot Mr. Pilcher with his Remington 30-06 rifle.

According to the affidavit, Lane told investigators he had not previously thought about shooting Pilcher. Lane said it was “a spur of the moment action,” according to the affidavit.

Lane was charged with second-degree murder and arrested on a warrant on Sunday, May 2, according to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.