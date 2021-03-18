Court Documents: Former Bristol, Tenn. Director of Schools expected to plead guilty in federal fraud case

(WHNT)- The former superintendent of Bristol, Tennessee City Schools has decided to change his plea to guilty in a federal fraud case, according to court documents.

The attorney for Tom Sisk filed Thursday a notice of intent to change his plea to guilty on one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Sisk was also the former superintendent of Limestone County Schools in Alabama. The charge against Sisk stems from his time in Limestone County.

Sisk was indicted last month along with former Athens City Schools superintendent Trey Holladay, Holladay’s wife, Athens City Schools employee Rick Carter, Gregory Corkren and David Tutt. Everyone in the case originally entered not guilty pleas.

Holladay and Carter face the most charges, each with more than 80 counts of wire fraud and 34 counts of aggravated identity theft.

Sisk and Holladay are no longer superintendents in Limestone County. Carter, who is still employed with Athens City Schools, has been placed on leave.

The people named in the indictment are accused of taking part in a scheme to fraudulently enroll private school students in Alabama’s Black Belt into virtual academies in Athens and Limestone County Schools.

FILE/WJHL

Prosecutors say the fraud diverted $5.8 million from the Alabama Department of Education to Athens City Schools and attempted to send $1.1 million to Limestone County Schools. Some of that money was then skimmed for personal use, according to prosecutors.